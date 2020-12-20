Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGR opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

RGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

