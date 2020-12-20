UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

