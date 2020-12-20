First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

FAF stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.14.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.