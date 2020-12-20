Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,278 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Truist assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

NYSE HXL opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $80.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.