Frank D. Gibeau Sells 266,091 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.94 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -331.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after purchasing an additional 875,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,870,000 after purchasing an additional 489,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Zynga by 172.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.