Insider Selling: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Sells $1,822,987.49 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $308.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.99. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $338.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

