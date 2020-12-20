Insider Selling: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Sells $1,822,987.49 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $308.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.99. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $338.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.