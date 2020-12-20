David A. Socks Sells 31,446 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,494,628.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). Equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PHAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $530,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

