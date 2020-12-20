Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of News by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of News by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 82.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.70. News Co. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $18.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

