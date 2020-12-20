Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE:CCU opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.96 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.