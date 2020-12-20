Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 38.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $247.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.47. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $272.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

