Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61, a PEG ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOM. ValuEngine upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

