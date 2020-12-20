Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 459,351 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 774.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 230,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,841. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $21.88 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

