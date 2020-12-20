Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 67.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 585,066 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 137.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 173,670 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

