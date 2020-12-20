Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $41.82

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,536. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tenable by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

