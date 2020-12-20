Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCHYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get Sands China alerts:

Shares of SCHYY opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. Sands China has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.