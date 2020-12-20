Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCHYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of SCHYY opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. Sands China has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

