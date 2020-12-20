Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $215,000 Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $102,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth $198,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.