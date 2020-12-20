easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EJTTF shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

EJTTF stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.93.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

