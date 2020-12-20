Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.20

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHNWF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

