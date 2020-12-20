Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Target Price at $14.96

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.36.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,563,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,386,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,413,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.