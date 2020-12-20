Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,065 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS opened at $251.15 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $253.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total transaction of $502,762.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

