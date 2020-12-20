Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,853 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

