Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.45

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.45 and last traded at $95.30, with a volume of 37356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,058,000 after acquiring an additional 363,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,059,000 after acquiring an additional 87,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,142,000 after acquiring an additional 317,783 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

