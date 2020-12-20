Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 17,017 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 126.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays cut Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

CIM stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.