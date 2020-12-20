Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 18,620 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stepan were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stepan by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stepan by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stepan by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $129.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

In related news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.