Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 865 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 127.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

ODT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.60. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 215,200 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,933,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 110,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT).

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.