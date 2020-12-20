Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 7,434 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 3.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.