PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $136.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.94.

PTC stock opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 157.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $119.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107 in the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,433,000 after buying an additional 2,500,737 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $90,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5,668.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after purchasing an additional 942,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 119.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after purchasing an additional 715,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

