RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RadNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RDNT stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,332,400. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RadNet by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RadNet by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

