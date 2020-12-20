JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 81,907 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -185.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.