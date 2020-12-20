JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 52,584 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.99.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.