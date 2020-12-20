JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of GATX worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GATX by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

GATX stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $261,610.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,593.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

