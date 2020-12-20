American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Price Up 9%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 455,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 86,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

APEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $518.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,559 shares of company stock worth $108,611 in the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Public Education by 557.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Public Education by 226.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

