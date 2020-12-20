Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PWON stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Powin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
About Powin Energy
