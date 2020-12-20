Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PWON stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Powin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

