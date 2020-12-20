Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:PENMF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

