KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLDI opened at $8.05 on Thursday. KLDiscovery has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $342.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that KLDiscovery will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services.

