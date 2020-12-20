New Street Research Lowers MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) to Neutral

New Street Research lowered shares of MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MTN Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY opened at $4.28 on Thursday. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.