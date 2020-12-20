JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,911 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $86.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $88.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.