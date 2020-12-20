Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Up 11.7%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s stock price was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,132,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 362,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

