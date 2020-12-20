Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Shares Up 12.7%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)’s share price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 146,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 45,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Professional in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 270.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Professional by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Professional by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Professional by 232.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

