Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Shares Up 12.7%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)’s share price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 146,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 45,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Professional in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.
Professional Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFHD)
Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
