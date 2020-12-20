Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Ocwen Financial worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCN. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 124.3% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,410,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 781,358 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 605.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 352,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 198.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ocwen Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE OCN opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.21 million, a PE ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.04 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

