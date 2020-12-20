Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBNK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $647.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

