SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.