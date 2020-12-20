Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 63,431 Shares of Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,431 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of Quantum worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Quantum in the third quarter valued at $74,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Fichthorn bought 18,800 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $116,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,893.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

