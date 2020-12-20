Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XELA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.46 on Friday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

