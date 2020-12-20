SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. The stock traded as high as $105.03 and last traded at $104.33, with a volume of 3692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.96.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.