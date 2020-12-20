SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. The stock traded as high as $105.03 and last traded at $104.33, with a volume of 3692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.96.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

