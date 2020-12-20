Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 54,024 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 46,490 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $2,136,680.40.

ALTR opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.60 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.