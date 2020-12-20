Comparing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) & Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A Humana 5.58% 22.74% 8.82%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Humana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Humana 0 6 13 0 2.68

Humana has a consensus target price of $456.95, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Humana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Humana is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Humana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Humana $64.89 billion 0.80 $2.71 billion $17.87 21.91

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Humana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Humana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Humana beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health benefits; financial protection products; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups, as well as military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. Further, it offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, predictive modeling and informatics services, and clinical care services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 17 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 5 million members in specialty products. The company has a relationship with Cano Health, LLC to expand health centers in San Antonio and Las Vegas. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

