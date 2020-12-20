Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 15.53% 7.65% 0.78% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $24.24 million 1.91 $3.85 million N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.37 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

