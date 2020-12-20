Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Critical Analysis

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dropbox and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 1 8 0 2.70 Avid Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dropbox currently has a consensus price target of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential downside of 7.31%. Given Dropbox’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dropbox has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Avid Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.66 billion 5.90 -$52.70 million N/A N/A Avid Technology $411.79 million 1.52 $7.60 million $0.36 39.33

Avid Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dropbox.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 4.47% 15.02% 4.45% Avid Technology 5.19% -11.17% 6.05%

Summary

Dropbox beats Avid Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

