24,886 Shares in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Watford in the third quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Watford in the third quarter valued at $349,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Watford by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Watford by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Watford by 277.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

